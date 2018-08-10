wrestling / News
Various News: NXT Takeover Starting An Hour Earlier, Top 5 Impact Moments From Last Night, WWE Wishes Shockmaster A Happy Birthday
August 10, 2018 | Posted by
– NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV will begin at 7 PM ET on August 18, one hour earlier than its usual 8 PM ET start time. The Kickoff show begins at 6 PM ET. The event takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video with the top five moments from last night’s episode.
– WWE wished Fred “Shockmaster” Ottman a happy birthday today.
Today's birthday will SHOCK you… Happy Birthday, #Shockmaster! pic.twitter.com/747khtsISS
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2018