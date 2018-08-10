Various News: NXT Takeover Starting An Hour Earlier, Top 5 Impact Moments From Last Night, WWE Wishes Shockmaster A Happy Birthday

– NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV will begin at 7 PM ET on August 18, one hour earlier than its usual 8 PM ET start time. The Kickoff show begins at 6 PM ET. The event takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video with the top five moments from last night’s episode.

– WWE wished Fred “Shockmaster” Ottman a happy birthday today.