NXT Takeover: Tampa Matches To Take Place On Weekly NXT Program

Sports Illustrated reports that the matches that were planned for NXT Takeover: Tampa will now take place on weekly episodes of NXT starting April 1. Triple H will appear on this Wednesday’s episode to make the announcement. Takeover was originally set to happen on April 4 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, but was cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The only match confirmed so far is a ladder match to decide the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s title, which so far Chelsea Green, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox have qualified for.