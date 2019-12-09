– Triple H officially announced NXT TakeOver: Tampa for April 4, 2020. The event will take place the night before WrestleMania 36 inside Amalie Arena. Tickets for the event go on-sale this Friday, Dec. 13.

WWE is scheduled to hold the Hall of Fame ceremony on April 2, SmackDown on April 3, TakeOver on April 4, WrestleMania on April 6, and Raw on April 7. All events with the exception of WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Amalie Arena.