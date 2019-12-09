wrestling / News
NXT TakeOver: Tampa Officially Announced For WrestleMania Weekend
– Triple H officially announced NXT TakeOver: Tampa for April 4, 2020. The event will take place the night before WrestleMania 36 inside Amalie Arena. Tickets for the event go on-sale this Friday, Dec. 13.
This February, @WWENXT heads out west for an #NXTRoadTrip in:#NXTPhoenix 2/7#NXTLasVegas 2/8#NXTRiverside 2/9
…and then TAKES OVER @WrestleMania weekend in Tampa. #NXTTakeOver: Tampa is LIVE Saturday, April 4, 2020. Tickets on sale THIS Friday. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/n91V2TZBGk
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019
WWE is scheduled to hold the Hall of Fame ceremony on April 2, SmackDown on April 3, TakeOver on April 4, WrestleMania on April 6, and Raw on April 7. All events with the exception of WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Amalie Arena.
