WWE News: NXT Takeover War Games Match Format Confirmed, Mustafa Ali Proud of Kalisto

October 10, 2017 | Posted by Ashish
– The Toyota Center in Houston, site of NXT Takeover War Games, has posted this WWE-produced video which confirms that the War Games match will feature two rings inside a closed cage.

– Mustafa Ali tweeted out his praise for Kalisto winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title on RAW last night.

