WWE News: NXT Takeover War Games Match Format Confirmed, Mustafa Ali Proud of Kalisto
– The Toyota Center in Houston, site of NXT Takeover War Games, has posted this WWE-produced video which confirms that the War Games match will feature two rings inside a closed cage.
– Mustafa Ali tweeted out his praise for Kalisto winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title on RAW last night.
Proud to have @KalistoWWE represent @WWE205Live. Lead the way homie. pic.twitter.com/lyaG8hRHoW
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) October 10, 2017