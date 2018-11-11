NXT Takeover: War Games Reportedly to Be Limited to Four Matches

– Saturday’s NXT Takeover: War Games is reportedly scheduled for four matches instead of the typical five. According to the Wrestling Observer, the match count was scaled back because of the time all the matches are expected to get, especially this year’s War Games match and the NXT Women’s Championship match.

The site adds that Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle will take place at the event, but will be taped before the show starts and air on NXT TV.