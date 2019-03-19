NXT TakeOver: WarGames Returning in November

– PWInsider reports that WWE ran a commercial at the Allstate Arena last night during Raw. Following Ronda Rousey’s entrance, WWE ran a video that announced the following dates and events for Survivor Series week events that will be held at the arena. You can check out the full list of events below:

* Friday, November 22: Smackdown Live on FOX

* Saturday, November 23: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

* Sunday, November 24: Survivor Series 2019

* Monday, November 25: Monday Night Raw on USA

This marks the third outing for WarGames in NXT since it returned back in 2017 at the first NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.