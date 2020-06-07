wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE NXT TakeOver Watch Along Video, Top 5 Full Sail TakeOver Moments
June 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released the video for today’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House Watch-Along. You can see the video below for the Watch-Along, which kicks off at 7 PM ET along with the show:
= The latest WWE Top 5 video looks at the top 5 TakeOver moments in Full Sail University:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Reportedly Changed Plans For Eight Wrestlers
- Alexa Bliss on Sasha Banks & Bayley ‘Crying on the Floor’ After Smackdown: ‘Worked Well for Them Last Time’
- Backstage Rumor on Jinder Mahal Being in Line for ‘Big Push’ and World Title Feud Before Getting Sidelined With Another Injury
- Matt Riddle Says He Was Heartbroken Over Backstage Confrontation With Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble