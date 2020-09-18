NXT Takeover Could Reportedly Take Place Inside WWE ThunderDome

WWE has announced that the next NXT Takeover will take place on Oct. 4, and it’s a show that could offer a different setting than previous Takeover shows for the company.

According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been discussion of the October edition of NXT Takeover being held inside the ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando. However, it’s noted that even with the show only being a few weeks away, there’s been no final decision on whether the switch will be made.

The card for Takeover will likely start to take shape next week with an NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match and NXT Women’s Champion #1 Contender’s Battle Royal set for the show.