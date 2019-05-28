wrestling / News
NXT TakeOver: XXV Updated Lineup for Saturday
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– NXT TakeOver: XXV is set for Saturday, June 1. The event will be held in Bridgeport, Connecticut at the Webster Bank Arena. Here is the updated lineup:
* WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai
* Ladder Match for vacant NXT Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
* Roderick Strong vs. Matt Riddle
* WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze
