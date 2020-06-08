wrestling / News
NXT Talent AJ Francis Shares Details On Triple H’s Black Lives Matter Meeting Before NXT TakeOver, Responds To Fan Who Points Out Triple H Met With Trump
NXT wrestler AJ Francis took to Twitter today to discuss the meeting that Triple H held with talent before and after last night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House show about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, saying that Triple H told the talent that they can come and talk to him about what is going on in the country if they wanted to.
“While somebody out here snitchin to these dirt sheets about everything, somebody need to snitch that @TripleH came & told us all that if we today, tomorrow or ever want to talk to him about our feelings on #BlackLivesMatter he wants to have that convo.
#NXTTakeOver #InYourHouse”
“And HE DONT HAVE TO DO THAT and he still made sure we knew that we could… that’s an ally.”
Francis then responded to a fan who posted a photo of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon all at the White House with President Trump, saying that just meeting with Trump doesn’t mean you believe everything he does, and posting a photo of President Obama with President Trump.
“Meeting with Trump doesn’t mean that you believe with every single thing he believes in. Grow up.”
Francis was at last night’s NXT TakeOver show as a member of the crowd.
And HE DONT HAVE TO DO THAT and he still made sure we knew that we could… that’s an ally. pic.twitter.com/AkQWh9vScv
— FRAN¢ 🎤 (@AJFrancis410) June 7, 2020
Meeting with Trump doesn’t mean that you believe with every single thing he believes in. Grow up. pic.twitter.com/P21sSIsBCd
— FRAN¢ 🎤 (@AJFrancis410) June 8, 2020
#NXTTakeOver #InYourHouse pic.twitter.com/Kp5tvyTW2q
— FRAN¢ 🎤 (@AJFrancis410) June 7, 2020
