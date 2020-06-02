NXT Talent In Crowd Was Told Over P.A. System To Be More Enthusiastic Prior to RAW Taping, Not Allowed to Eat With Main Roster

WrestlingInc reports that the developmental and NXT talent that was used to form the crowd last night on RAW, which was taped last Tuesday at the Performance Center, had to be told via the in-house P.A. system to be more enthusiastic after they were reportedly sluggish before the show, having already sat through 205 Live and Main Event which were taped prior to RAW (and had also formed the crowd at the tapings on Monday of last week).

It’s unknown who the person on the P.A. who gave the instructions for the crowd to be livelier was, but it reportedly was like a parent talking down to a child.

For what it’s worth, this Friday’s Smackdown was taped right after last night’s RAW was taped.

The talent used to form the crowd was also kept separate from the talent that worked the show itself. The NXT and developmental talent had to bring their own packed lunches and eat in an outside tent. They were not allowed to eat at catering with the main roster.

WWE’s taping schedule at the Performance Center continues this Sunday with NXT TakeOver: In Your House (Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole was taped at the backlot on the Full Sail campus last Thursday), followed by taping two episodes of NXT along with RAW, Smackdown, 205 Live, and Main Event on Monday.