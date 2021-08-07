NXT Talent Desmond Troy Also Announces WWE Release

Another NXT talent is gone tonight, as Desmond Troy has announced his release from WWE. Troy took to Twitter on Friday night to confirm that he had been released, writing:

“Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m made of. What a way to start the weekend. Thank you @TripleH and @WWENXT for the opportunity. There’s power in the name and with a name like Denzel Dejournette I can’t and won’t lose!”

As reported earlier, WWE released several members of the NXT roster on Friday night including Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Jake Atlas, and more. Troy most recently was part of a qualifier for the NXT Breakout Tournament, losing to Joe Gacy.