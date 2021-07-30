NXT Talent Reportedly Backstage at WWE Smackdown

Several NXT stars are reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Minneapolis. PWInsider reports that Aaliyah, Odyssey Jones, Austin Theory, and Indi Hartwell are all at the taping.

Aliyah has been reportedly moved from NXT to Raw, while Theory was said by Johnny Gargano to have “run away from home” on this week’s episode of NXT. Hartwell was on this week’s NXT and will be the focus of a match between Dexter Lumis and Gargano next week, while Jones is part of the NXT Breakout tournament.

WWE has been having NXT talent work dark matches before Smackdown.