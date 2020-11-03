wrestling / News
NXT Talent Reportedly Unhappy With COVID-19 Testing Protocols Before Halloween Havoc
WWE NXT scored a ratings victory over AEW last Wednesday with the brand’s Halloween Havoc special, but it seems that not everyone was thrilled with how things unfolded leading into the show at the WWE Performance Center.
Fightful Select reports that there was a lot of frustration backstage regarding how NXT handled COVID-19 protocols entering the event. This comes after there were lots of rumors surrounding a potential COVID-19 outbreak at the Performance Center.
The site also confirms that Indi Hartwell was pulled from NXT Halloween Havoc after being booked for the show, with some talent still impressed with the brand’s ability to get her over despite having her on screen.
Additionally, Fightful reports that NXT talent became more frustrated when classes resumed at the Performance Center without any changes to the current protocols in place instead of daily testing.
