NXT Talent Was Planned For Last Week’s Smackdown For Main Event Angle
A new report from WrestleVotes said that a talent from NXT was originally set to be a part of last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, but plans were changed. The initial idea was for the unnamed talent to show up in the angle with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. The talent is part of the lineup for tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil, so it’s possible the idea was postponed, if it wasn’t cancelled entirely.
If you want to begin the speculation, the talent advertised for tonight’s show includes Dexter Lumis, Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, Damian Priest, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Gran Metalik, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez.
Just heard an interesting story… NXT talent was slated to be called up to SmackDown last week, as of showtime, was written into the main event segment w/ Reigns, Uso & KO. Said talent is on tonight’s big NXT card so curious to see if it was pushed a week or scrapped altogether.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 6, 2021
