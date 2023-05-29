wrestling / News

Note On Two NXT Talents Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

A couple of NXT talents are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Javier Bernal, who has appeared on NXT in with a “Big Body Javi” gimmick, is backstage at the show in Albany, New York.

In addition, Kevin Ventura-Cortes is at the show. Ventura-Cortes signed with WWE after the Summerslam 2022 tryouts and has yet to debut on NXT TV. He is a college football player who was also a prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s been at the Performance Center since the fall.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading