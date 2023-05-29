wrestling / News
Note On Two NXT Talents Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
A couple of NXT talents are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Javier Bernal, who has appeared on NXT in with a “Big Body Javi” gimmick, is backstage at the show in Albany, New York.
In addition, Kevin Ventura-Cortes is at the show. Ventura-Cortes signed with WWE after the Summerslam 2022 tryouts and has yet to debut on NXT TV. He is a college football player who was also a prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s been at the Performance Center since the fall.
