Note On Two NXT Talents Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw

A couple of NXT talents are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Javier Bernal, who has appeared on NXT in with a “Big Body Javi” gimmick, is backstage at the show in Albany, New York.

In addition, Kevin Ventura-Cortes is at the show. Ventura-Cortes signed with WWE after the Summerslam 2022 tryouts and has yet to debut on NXT TV. He is a college football player who was also a prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s been at the Performance Center since the fall.