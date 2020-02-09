wrestling / News
NXT Talents Got Pay Raises, New Contracts Following Show’s Move to USA Network
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
NXT’s move to USA Network resulted in new contracts with pay increases to several members of the roster, according to a new report. Fightful reports that several NXT talents received new three-year agreements that included significant pay increases, though not quite on the level of Raw or Smackdown pay.
According to the site, not all talent who were offered new deals accepted them.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Jackson Answers Fan Questions on Instagram: Thoughts on Returning to NJPW, Wrestling While Being EVP of AEW, the Tag Team He’s Always Wanted to Face
- Jerry Lawler Says He Hated Going From a Wrestler to Commentator, How Vince McMahon Made Him Accept The Change
- Booker T on Sharmell’s Importance to the King Booker Gimmick, Vince McMahon Hiring Sharmell to Keep Him From Leaving
- Jim Ross on Working with Jim Cornette on Commentary, Cornette’s Outspoken Views and Similarity to Paul Heyman