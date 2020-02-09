wrestling / News

NXT Talents Got Pay Raises, New Contracts Following Show’s Move to USA Network

February 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT’s move to USA Network resulted in new contracts with pay increases to several members of the roster, according to a new report. Fightful reports that several NXT talents received new three-year agreements that included significant pay increases, though not quite on the level of Raw or Smackdown pay.

According to the site, not all talent who were offered new deals accepted them.

