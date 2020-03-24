wrestling / News
NXT Talents Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink Appear on Raw (Pics, Video)
It wasn’t a successful debut, but NXT’s Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink made their first Raw appearances on Monday’s show. The two appeared on Raw to face The Street Profits in a tag team match and were unsurprisingly defeated.
Thorne and Vink have not been regulars on NXT television. Thorne last appeared in November, while Vink has yet to make their debut but both have appeared regularly at live events.
A @ShaneThorneWWE and Brendan Vink sighting on #Raw! 👋👋 pic.twitter.com/4wJTwOuFzk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2020
The #RAW Tag Team Champions @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE look to take care of business in the ring as the #StreetProfits await #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/SbOgdJR5UP
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020
The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are UP, and next up are @AndradeCienWWE & @AngelGarzaWwe with the #Raw #TagTeamTitles on the line at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/PZbj199xc4
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020
