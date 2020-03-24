NXT Talents Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink Appear on Raw (Pics, Video)

It wasn’t a successful debut, but NXT’s Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink made their first Raw appearances on Monday’s show. The two appeared on Raw to face The Street Profits in a tag team match and were unsurprisingly defeated.

Thorne and Vink have not been regulars on NXT television. Thorne last appeared in November, while Vink has yet to make their debut but both have appeared regularly at live events.