Various News: NXT Tapes TV Tonight at Full Sail, Becky Lynch & Nick Dinsmore Signings Announced

– NXT tapes TV tonight at Full Sail University in Florida tonight. We’ll have full results as they come in.

– Becky Lynch will be signing this Friday from 12 PM to 12:50 PM at the San Diego Comic Con for Boom! Studios (Booth # 2229). She will be there to promote the WWE comic book series.

– Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore will be signing for free this Saturday at 12 PM at the Wrestling Universe store (34-29 Francis Lewis Blvd) in Flushing, NY.

Credit: PWinsider.com