NXT Taping Next Week’s Episode On Wednesday
September 12, 2022
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will not be live, as they will be taping the episode this week according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tomorrow’s 2.0 anniversary episode of NXT will air live, and the September 20th episode will then be taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center.
The site notes that the company plans to return to live episodes on September 27th.
