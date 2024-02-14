wrestling / News
NXT Taping Results For Next Week (SPOILERS)
WWE taped an episode of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air next week on the USA Network. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* NXT North American champion Oba Femi def. Lexis King to retain his title.
* Roxanne Perez def. Wren Sinclair
* Josh Briggs def. Brooks Jensen.
* Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin celebrated winning the NXT tag team titles. They were interrupted by Chase U and the team of Nathan Frazier & Axiom. Ava set up a match between the other two teams to determine a #1 contender.
* Jacy Jayne def. Arianna Grace.
* Chase U def. Axion & Nathan Frazier to win an NXT tag team title match. Both teams were then attacked by the OC’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* Lash Legend def. Kelani Jordan. Kiana James & Izzi Dame tried to attack Jordan after the match, but she escaped.
* NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi ended in a no contest due to Shotzi suffering a knee injury. Ava said there was now an open challenge for the title match, which Lash Legend answered.
* NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria def. Lash Legend to retain the title.
