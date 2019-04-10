WWE News: NXT Taping Tonight at Full Sail, Street Profits Set Eyes on NXT Tag Team Titles

– NXT is set to tape its post-NXT Takeover episodes tonight at Full Sail University in Florida. If you’re attending, we’d love a live report from the show.

– WWE posted the following video from NXT Takeover, with the Street Profits taking aim at the NXT Tag Team Titles. In the video, the two two comment on the fact that Aleister Black and Ricochet got two shots at tag team championships over the weekend and say they will be next in line: