Photos From Last Night’s NXT TV Tapings at Full Sail University (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, NXT held TV tapings yesterday at Full Sail University. During the tapings, Nikki Cross, Heavy Machinery, EC3, and Lacey Evans mainly finished their NXT TV runs ahead of their upcoming main roster debuts. You can check out some photos that were posted on Twitter from the tapings below.

It appears that Cross and Heavy Machinery had some ovations for their final NXT TV appearances, which were featured in the tweets. Lars Sullivan didn’t appear at the tapings, but he’s also being called up to the main roster.

Thank You @NikkiCrossWWE chants erupt. One of the most beloved wrestlers in NXT Full Sail history. pic.twitter.com/e5fGMouWsR — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 4, 2019

This "after party" match is something else. pic.twitter.com/SBIw20EWrs — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 4, 2019

Heavy Machinery, Aleister Black and Ricochet def. the Undisputed Era in an after party dark match. It was the send off for Heavy Machinery. Great match and send off for Heavy Machinery. #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/0qUqR1ofIl — Edwin (@xtadghostalx) January 4, 2019