Photos From Last Night’s NXT TV Tapings at Full Sail University (SPOILERS)

January 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Heavy Machinery Otis Dozovic Tucker Knight NXT 71217

As previously reported, NXT held TV tapings yesterday at Full Sail University. During the tapings, Nikki Cross, Heavy Machinery, EC3, and Lacey Evans mainly finished their NXT TV runs ahead of their upcoming main roster debuts. You can check out some photos that were posted on Twitter from the tapings below.

It appears that Cross and Heavy Machinery had some ovations for their final NXT TV appearances, which were featured in the tweets. Lars Sullivan didn’t appear at the tapings, but he’s also being called up to the main roster.

