WWE.com Teases the Reveal of Roderick Strong’s Dusty Classic Partner for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE.com released its official preview for tonight’s edition of NXT on the WWE Network. Tonight’s preview teased Roderick Strong and who his tag team partner will be for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. You can check out that preview article below:

Over the weekend, there was a shakeup in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Moustache Mountain was forced to withdraw from the tournament after it was revealed that Tyler Bate had an injury that would keep him out of action.

Luckily, it didn’t take long for a team (actually, just an individual) to stand up and take their spot. Roderick Strong asked for an opportunity to enter the Dusty Classic with a partner of his choosing, to which NXT General Manager William Regal agreed.

As a result, Strong and his mystery partner will battle the hard-hitting duo of Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch tonight on NXT in the final First-Round Match of the tournament. Despite the secrecy surrounding Strong’s partner, Lorcan made it clear on Twitter that he and Burch will be ready tonight.

Who will Strong select to be his tag team partner, and will he and his teammate be able to withstand the punishing offense of their opponents and advance to the Semifinal Round against SAnitY?

The website also previewed Adam Cole vs. Kassius Ohno, which is set for tonight:

The two veteran grapplers traded Twitter barbs recently after the leader of Undisputed ERA lamented being an “uncrowned champion.” The Panama City Playboy recently challenged for Pete Dunne’s WWE United Kingdom Championship in a five-star showdown, but the contest ended in a Disqualification after Cole’s cohorts Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly interfered.

NXT’s Knockout Artist responded to Cole’s tweet with an offer to “crown” Cole with one of his heralded strikes.

As a result, the NXT Universe gets to witness two of the world’s most respected in-ring grapplers do battle for the first time on the black-and-yellow brand. Will Ohno be able to “crown” Cole with his Rolling Elbow, or will The Panama City Playboy make The Knockout Artist regret picking a fight with him?