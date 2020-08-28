WWE News: Fans Poll On NXT Title Iron Man Match, NXT UK Tag Team Division Promo, Steve Austin Interviews World War II Veterans

– WWE is currently polling fans on the winner of next week’s 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the vacant NXT title. According to Wrestling Inc, Finn Balor is currently in the lead at 53%, Tommaso Ciampa is at 30%, Adam Cole is at 12%, and Johnny Gargano is at 4%.

– WWE NXT UK has revealed a new promo hyping its tag team division ahead of the brand’s return on September 17. Current NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus, The Hunt, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, and Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan are all featured.

A legacy of their own. All 👀 on the #NXTUK Tag Team division… pic.twitter.com/2eazLzPpIn — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 27, 2020

– WWE posted a video of Stone Cold Steve Austin interviewing World War 2 veterans on their experiences. You can watch the full video below.