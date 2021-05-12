wrestling / News

NXT Title Match, Franky Monet’s Debut Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-25-21

WWE has announced an NXT Championship match and Franky Monet’s in-ring debut in two weeks. The company announced on tonight’s show that Finn Balor will get his rematch against Karrion Kross for the title on the May 25th episode of NXT. In addition, a vignette was aired promoting Monet’s “world premiere” live on on the show.

NXT airs live on USA Network. You can see the announcements below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading