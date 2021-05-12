wrestling / News
NXT Title Match, Franky Monet’s Debut Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
WWE has announced an NXT Championship match and Franky Monet’s in-ring debut in two weeks. The company announced on tonight’s show that Finn Balor will get his rematch against Karrion Kross for the title on the May 25th episode of NXT. In addition, a vignette was aired promoting Monet’s “world premiere” live on on the show.
NXT airs live on USA Network. You can see the announcements below:
