wrestling / News
NXT Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
June 3, 2025 | Posted by
Two big title matches are set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night live on The CW:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy
* NXT North American championship Match: Sean Legacy vs. Ethan Page OR Laredo Kid OR Je’Von Evans OR Dragon Lee
* Niko Vance & Shawn Spears vs. TBA
* Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe