NXT Title Match Set For Next Week’s Episode

An NXT Championship match is official for next week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s show during a face-to-face between Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross, William Regal announced that the two will face off for Kross’ title on next week’s show.

Regal also announced that Samoa Joe will be the guest referee to make sure things stay fair down the line. Gargano has been feuding with Kross since before they were part of a Fatal Five-Way for Kross’ title at NXT Takeover: In Your House but it has escalated since, with Gargano claiming Kross is afraid to face him and sneak attacking on several occasions.