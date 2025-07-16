NXT Title Match, Undertaker Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a big card for next week’s NXT including an NXT Championship match, The Undertaker and more. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place in Houston and airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs

* Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

* Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair

* Undertaker confronts Trick Williams

* The TNA Knockouts and NXT Women’s Champion will appear