WWE News: NXT Set To Tour The Pacific Northwest, WWE To Feature Fans In Commercial, Adam Cole Sets Up A Game Cave

– Triple H announced on Twitter that NXT is set to tour the Pacific Northwest in October, with stops in Vancouver, BC; Kelowna, BC; Seattle, WA and Portland, OR. Tickets for the events go on sale this Friday.

The announcement reads:

The road trip begins with a Live Event on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. NXT will then take over the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 18. From there, the black-and-gold brand heads to Canada with a Live Event at the PNE Agrodome in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 19, before wrapping up its road trip on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C.

Featured Superstars will include NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream, Io Shirai, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Tyler Breeze, Mia Yim and many more.

Tickets for all four events will be available at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. local time.

– WWE wants fans to tweet their favorite moments from live events with the hashtag #SpeakWWE, some of which will be used in an upcoming commercial.

Send us YOUR favorite moment using #SpeakWWE from a WWE live event you recorded in the arena, and you could be featured in a future WWE commercial! — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019

– Adam Cole revealed that he is setting up a “Game Cave” in his home. He’s apparently doing this while girlfriend Britt Baker is away, as she noted on Twitter.