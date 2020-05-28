wrestling / News
NXT Pays Tribute to Matt Riddle Following NXT Main Event Loss, Pics & Video From Cage Fight Including Thatcher Losing Teeth
The Twitter account for NXT sparked some speculation on Matt Riddle’s main roster future with a post following his loss in this week’s main event. On tonight’s episode, Riddle lost his Cage Fight to Timothy Thatcher and the NXT social media account paid tribute to Riddle, noting he’ll “always be a Stallion in our eyes.”
As reported this week, Riddle is expected to get called up and is expected to move to Smackdown. You can also see highlights from the match below, which apparently saw Thatcher lose some teeth:
You'll always be a #Stallion in our eyes, @SuperKingofBros. #ThatWasAwesome #WWENXT #FightPit pic.twitter.com/75PQsJf0vl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
Walk into the #FightPit like… #Stallion#WWENXT @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/dBsBRw78S0
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020
Ready and waiting. #WWENXT #FightPit pic.twitter.com/jH7mTsExa3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
We've only just begun, and Timothy Thatcher has already lost teeth. #FightPit #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/r0WWVTbObU
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020
No smiles… bro.@SuperKingofBros and Timothy Thatcher are absolutely 𝐒𝐋𝐔𝐆𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐔𝐓 in this #FightPit! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qLKSat5xRI
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020
This #FightPit shows no mercy. #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/KT5PbemwgR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 28, 2020
.@SuperKingofBros has faded. Timothy Thatcher has submitted The #OriginalBro. #WWENXT #FightPit pic.twitter.com/Rmy5SfmJ6F
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020
OH MY BRO. 🤯 #WWENXT #FightPit @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/GBrHpasSEc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
Now you have to guess what Timothy Thatcher is about to give @RealKurtAngle.
🅰 His Gum
🅱 His Teeth#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XT6kDgUeD5
— USA Network (@USA_Network) May 28, 2020
