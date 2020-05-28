NXT Pays Tribute to Matt Riddle Following NXT Main Event Loss, Pics & Video From Cage Fight Including Thatcher Losing Teeth

The Twitter account for NXT sparked some speculation on Matt Riddle’s main roster future with a post following his loss in this week’s main event. On tonight’s episode, Riddle lost his Cage Fight to Timothy Thatcher and the NXT social media account paid tribute to Riddle, noting he’ll “always be a Stallion in our eyes.”

As reported this week, Riddle is expected to get called up and is expected to move to Smackdown. You can also see highlights from the match below, which apparently saw Thatcher lose some teeth: