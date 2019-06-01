NXT TV Spoilers For Next Week From Bridgeport, CT (SPOILERS)

WWE held TV tapings for NXT TV prior to tonight’s NXT Takeover XXV, with two matches taped for the live crowd in Bridgeport, CT. The matches will air this Wednesday on the WWE Network. You can see the results below, via PWInsider:

*Keith Lee pinned Kona Reeves.

*Mia Yim pinned Bianca Belair. Yim was very emotional and crying after the match.