wrestling / News
NXT TV Taping Results For Next Week: Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned (SPOILERS)
August 10, 2019 | Posted by
NXT held TV tapings for next week’s episode ahead of tonight’s NXT Takeover: Toronto II event, which includes the finals of NXT Breakout Tournament. The episode will air on the WWE Network this Wednesday. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Forgotten Sons
* Jordan Myles defeated Cameron Grimes to win the NXT Breakout Tournament
