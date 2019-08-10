wrestling / News

NXT TV Taping Results For Next Week: Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned (SPOILERS)

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo

NXT held TV tapings for next week’s episode ahead of tonight’s NXT Takeover: Toronto II event, which includes the finals of NXT Breakout Tournament. The episode will air on the WWE Network this Wednesday. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Jordan Myles defeated Cameron Grimes to win the NXT Breakout Tournament

