Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Posts Photo From NXT TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

January 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT's WWE NXT Logo NXT TV - NXT on USA Network Ealy

As previously reported, former Impact Wrestling Knockout, Rebel (Tanea Brooks), appeared at last night’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. While there, she shared the following backstage photo from the tapings on Twitter.

At the tapings, she teamed with Amber Nova against Io Shirai and Kairi Sane. Sane and Shirai won the match. You can also see photos of that match that were posted on Twitter below.

