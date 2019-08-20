NXT TV Tapings Cancelled for 9/11 and 9/12 Due to USA Network Move

– Hot off the heels of today’s news that NXT is moving to the USA Network in a few weeks, WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE sent out an e-mail alert today for ticket holders to notify them about cancellations for upcoming NXT TV tapings. The alert confirmed that the tapings scheduled for September 11 and September 12 for NXT have been cancelled.

Fans who bought tickets for the September 11 will have the chance to transfer their tickets to the debut episode for NXT on the USA Network, which will be live on September 18. Fans who purchased tickets for the show on September 12 will be able to transfer their tickets to the USA episode on September 25.

If ticket holders cannot make either of the 9/18 or 9/25 shows, they can get a refund through [email protected] and submitting their name and order number. The deadline for a refund is 5:00 pm EST on Friday, August 23.

The report notes that the NXT events at Full Sail University will now have a start time of 7:30 pm EST. That suggest there could be a pre-show or dark match before the start of the USA Network broadcast.