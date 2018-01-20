 

WWE News: NXT Twitter Account Follows EC3, Peter Rosenberg Criticized For Not Knowing Who War Machine Are

January 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a bit of news that should fuel the rumors about where he’s headed, the official account for WWE NXT is now following EC3 on Twitter.

– Peter Rosenberg, who has appeared on WWE Kick-Off shows in the past, was recently criticized for not knowing who the tag team War Machine are. War Machine, which consists of Warbeard Hanson and Raymond Rowe, were recently hired by WWE. Even Kevin Owens told Rosenberg he was in the wrong.

