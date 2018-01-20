wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Twitter Account Follows EC3, Peter Rosenberg Criticized For Not Knowing Who War Machine Are
– In a bit of news that should fuel the rumors about where he’s headed, the official account for WWE NXT is now following EC3 on Twitter.
– Peter Rosenberg, who has appeared on WWE Kick-Off shows in the past, was recently criticized for not knowing who the tag team War Machine are. War Machine, which consists of Warbeard Hanson and Raymond Rowe, were recently hired by WWE. Even Kevin Owens told Rosenberg he was in the wrong.
So we all agree war machine is gonna have to change his name for WWE right?
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018
Sorry war machine is a they and not a he? Well they should still change the name … would u prefer I pretend that I’ve watched their indy work? Well I haven’t..but I will soon enjoy them on Nxt 🙂 calm down nerds #withalife
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018
on a serious note … the name will take a long time to be distanced in my brain from the monster who nearly killed Christy Mack … maybe after a while? But right now it’s impossible for me to separate
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018
Yes lol … actually i dont mind being corrected AT ALL…. I should be…but it doesn’t change the point…I have no issue admitting I didn’t watch them
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018
ROH is not only great but ESSENTIAL to the continued growth of great wrestling…incredible eyes for talent and the stomping ground for future icons…but relative to the WWE … YES …IT’S THE INDIES …will you be serious
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018
this whole convo started simply cuz I referred to War Machine's "Indy work" .. that upset people because I have not really watched them… obviously they were on the highest end of indy tag teams..also people are angry that I believed their name is iffy cuz of the mma war machine pic.twitter.com/jjNu9M1N5X
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018
OH NO!!!!! KO doesn’t have time for NJPW!! he must not love Wrestling !! #withalife pic.twitter.com/R8IObK18zS
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 20, 2018
If my role for a certain company was to comment on things happening within said company and they had just hired some really talented wrestlers, I’d probably find a few minutes to learn who they are and where they come from before talking about them, though. https://t.co/14IR0JmXB7
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 20, 2018