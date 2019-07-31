wrestling / News
Two Matches Set for Next Week’s NXT UK: Women’s Tag Match and Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey
July 31, 2019
– Two new matches have been announced for next week’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network. Piper Niven and Xia Brookside will face Jazy Gabert and Jinny in a tag team match. Also set for next week, Dave Mastiff will face Joe Coffey in a one-on-one match.
NEXT WEEK: @viperpiperniven & @XiaBrooksideWWE will take on @JinnyCouture & @Jazzy_Gabert! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Ni2GtHlaH4
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 31, 2019
.@DaveMastiff & @Joe_Coffey meet in the ring NEXT WEEK! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/IWoKLxZ6a3
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 31, 2019
