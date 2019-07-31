wrestling / News

Two Matches Set for Next Week’s NXT UK: Women’s Tag Match and Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey

July 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK

– Two new matches have been announced for next week’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network. Piper Niven and Xia Brookside will face Jazy Gabert and Jinny in a tag team match. Also set for next week, Dave Mastiff will face Joe Coffey in a one-on-one match.

