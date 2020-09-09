wrestling / News
NXT UK Alumna Killer Kelly Gets Engaged (Pic)
Former NXT UK star Killer Kelly has announced that she is engaged. Kelly announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she’s engaged to wXw wrestler/trainer Alexander James. You can see her post below.
Kelly was part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic and was part of the NXT Women’s Title tournament. She exited NXT UK in January.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
Sí. 💍 pic.twitter.com/6NIgH2ZLWX
— 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) September 9, 2020
