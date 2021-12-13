NXT UK Alumnus Travis Banks Announced For Lucha Show in Mexico

Former NXT UK star Travis Banks is set to appear at a lucha show in February. Rompiendo Madres has announced that Banks will be part of their No Rules, No Barriers show that takes place on February 19th, 2022 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

Banks has been making semi-regular appearances in Mexico in 2021 since he was released from WWE in June of last year after being accused of sexual misconduct by Millie McKenzie during the #SpeakingOut movement.