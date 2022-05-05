NXT UK Championship Match, Ivy Nile’s NXT UK Debut Set For Next Week

Next week’s episode of NXT UK will see the UK Championship on the line, plus Ivy Nile’s debut for the brand and more. WWE has announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs on Peacock and WWE Network on Thursday:

* NXT UK Championship Loser Leaves NXT UK Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Jordan Devlin

* NXT UK Tag Team Title Match Qualifier: Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter vs. Gallus (Mark & Joe Coffey)

* Ivy Nile vs. TBA