NXT UK Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK
March 31, 2022
Ilja Dragunov will defend his NXT UK Champioship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT UK. You can see the updated card for next Thursday’s show below, as revealed on this week’s episode.
You can see our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of this week’s episode here.
* NXT UK Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Roderick Strong
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Wolfgang
