NXT UK Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

Ilja Dragunov will defend his NXT UK Champioship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT UK. You can see the updated card for next Thursday’s show below, as revealed on this week’s episode.

* NXT UK Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Roderick Strong
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Wolfgang

Jeremy Thomas

