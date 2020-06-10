NXT UK Events Scheduled for Glasgow in July Have Been Cancelled

– The Braehead Arena has announced that two NXT UK events scheduled for Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 in Glasgow, Scotland have been cancelled. Additionally, Ticketmaster also confirmed the news. You can view the announcement from the arena below:

***** NXT UK Live events scheduled to take place on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at Braehead Arena, Glasgow, have been cancelled. Ticketholders will be contacted by their ticket providers shortly. *****

Per Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy, WWE also confirmed the news on the events’ cancellations. Currently, the brand does not have another event scheduled until TakeOver: Dublin, which is set for October 25.

The UK brand has been on hiatus since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.