NXT UK Fallout Videos: A-Kid Comments on Win Over The Brian Kendrick, Piper Niven Helps Toni Storm

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A-Kid NXT UK

WWE posted a couple of fallout clips from this week’s NXT, including A-Kid commenting on his win over The Brian Kendrick. You can see the two clips below. The first features A-Kid reacting to his win over Kendrick, while the second features Piper Niven helping out Toni Storm after her I Quit match with Kay Lee Ray.

Larry Csonka’s full review of the show is here.

