NXT UK Announces Fatal 4-Way to Determine Next Challenger for WALTER
– Some new upcoming matches have been announced for NXT UK. Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven will face Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, and WALTER in two weeks on the show. Next Wednesday’s show will feature a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the next challenger for WALTER’S UK Championship. The matchup will feature Travis Banks, Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff, and Jordan Devlin. You can check out the announcement tweets below.
NEXT WEEK: @Travis_BanksPW vs. @Joe_Coffey vs. @DaveMastiff vs. @Jordan_Devlin1 in a #Fatal4Way No. 1 Contender's Match. The winner gets a chance at @WalterAUT! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/N1PhigWtdv
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 29, 2019
IN TWO WEEKS: Two of #NXTUK's BIGGEST factions will COLLIDE when #Imperium takes on #BritishStrongStyle! pic.twitter.com/gIDVq7AZWU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 29, 2019
