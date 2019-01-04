Various News: NXT UK Dates Set for February in Coventry, NWA Title Match Set for ROH TV Tapings, and Cold Open Video for Impact Wrestling Homecoming

– WWE.com has announced some new NXT UK live events set for February 22 and February 23. The cards will be held at the SkyDome Arena in Coventry, England on those dates, which holds about 3,000 people.

Tickets are on sale for the Friday (Feb. 22) show HERE and for the Saturday (Feb. 23) show HERE. NXT UK will be taping shows that will later air on the WWE Network.

Announced Superstars for the event include Pete Dunne, Moustache Mountain, Gallus, Toni Storm, “The Bomber” Dave Mastiff, Jinny, Zack Gibson and many more.

– The NWA announced today that Nick Aldis will defend his NWA world title against PJ Black at the upcoming ROH TV taping set for January 12 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. Aldis is currently scheduled to defend the title later this weekend against James Storm.

If Storm happens to win the belt, then he will defend the title against PJ Black instead. You can check out the announcement video below. Ticket information and more details on the tapings are available HERE.

– Impact Wrestling has released the cold open video for Sunday’s Homecoming event. You can check out the new video, featuring Johnny Impact, in the player below.