Various News: Footage From NXT UK TV Tapings, Wrestling Legends Congratulate Abyss

October 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Triple H

– A fan posted a video from today’s NXT UK TV tapings, showing some of the UK Superstars dancing to Shawn Michaels’ music. You can check out that video below.

– Impact Wrestling released a video of various wrestling legends congratulating Abyss on his induction into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. You can check out that video below. The video features appearances from WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Bully Ray, and more.

