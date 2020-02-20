wrestling / News
NXT UK Highlight and Fallout Videos: Joe Coffey vs. Ilja Dragunov, Noam Dar Not Happy With Ligero, More
WWE has shared the highlight and fallout videos from this week’s NXT UK, which include clips from Joe Coffey vs. Ilja Dragunov and more. You can see the videos below.
In addition to the highlights video, the backstage fallout videos feature Tyler Bate sending a message to his future opponents, Noam Dar taking issue with Ligero, Dragunov reacting to his win over Coffey and A-Kid ending up in a confrontation with The Brian Kendrick.
You can read Larry Csonka’s full review of the episode here.
