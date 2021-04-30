wrestling / News
NXT UK Highlights: Gallus vs. Symbiosis, More
April 29, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has released the highlights from this week’s NXT UK featuring Gallus taking on Symbiosis, A-Kid’s promo and more. You can check out the highlights below, and our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the episode here.
