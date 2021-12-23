wrestling / News
NXT UK Highlights: Ilja Dragunov, A-Kid & More Wish You a Merry Christmas
December 23, 2021
This week’s NXT UK saw the roster send some holiday wishes to fans, and the videos are online. You can see the two Merry Christmas videos below featuring Ilja Dragunov, Nathan Frazer, A-Kid, Amale, Dave Mastiff and more:
