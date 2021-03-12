NXT UK Highlights: Mixed Tag Match, Teoman Comments on Debut, More

wrestling / News

March 11, 2021
WWE has released the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring the brand’s first mixed tag match and more. You can see the videos below, which includes the usual highlights video as well as Teoman reacting to his debut and more:

